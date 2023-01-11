Xbox Games Showcase January 2023: How to Watch the Bethesda Developer Direct

Microsoft has confirmed they are holding a Games Showcase in January 2023, only they’ve called it the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct. Set to show off games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, here’s how and when to watch the first games showcase of 2023 and catch up on the latest Xbox news.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2023

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct will start at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET on January 25. Viewers can watch the showcase on the following social media channels:

Xbox on Twitch

Xbox on Youtube

Bethesda on Twitch

Bethesda on Youtube

What games will be included in the Xbox Showcase?

Microsoft will be showing “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months”. These will include single player and multiplayer gameplay from Redfall, an inside look at Minecraft Legends PvP multiplayer, the new Forza Motorsport game, and a major Chapter update for The Elder Scrolls Online. Once the Developer_Direct is finished, there will also be a full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event with more in-depth details.

One game that will not be at the show is Starfield. Xbox is currently planning a standalone show for this game.