Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Date and Time

[Update: 1/9/2023, 9:31am] A more exact date and time has been reported below.

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 rumors have been making the rounds these last two months. Insiders, journalists, and game studios owned by Microsoft have hinted that the date and time for the next XGS this year should be on the horizon soon. Here’s when to expect the next Xbox Games Showcase in 2023.

When is Xbox Games Showcase 2023?

The next Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is expected to be January 25 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. The showcase is rumored to be called the Xbox Developer Direct, as reported by Windows Central, and will feature Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, among other games. [Update]

This is in line with an earlier speculated date of early 2023.

Jez Corden, the managing editor at Windows Central, replied to a tweet on January 8 on when to expect updates on current future releases from Xbox. He said that we should “give it a few days,” suggesting that Microsoft is planning to announce the date for the first Xbox Games Showcase this year very soon.

On December 8, 2022, Vice President of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg stated in a tweet that Xbox has “a lot planned to show and share about an incredibly exciting year ahead for 2023.” He then said that we don’t “have to wait too long for what’s next from us,” implying that a Xbox Game Showcase should be coming within the first months of 2023.

Recently, we’ve seen Shadow Warrior 3 perhaps accidentally be leaked through an app notification as a game for Xbox Games Pass without an official announcement ahead of time. And the official website for Bethesda’s Starfield has been updated with a support page. So it would seem that Xbox and its studios are getting ready to announce something quite soon.