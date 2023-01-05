Many players are starting to wonder where are the new Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023. Microsoft is yet to make an announcement for any new games to be introduced into the service this month, so here’s everything we know about upcoming titles including those we already know will be released on day one.

When will there be new Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023?

everything coming soon is coming soon. soon. — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2023

Of the games that we know will be launching into Game Pass on day one, Persona 3 Portable and Person 4 Golden are the first to arrive on January 19. However, before that there has been Stranded Deep released on January 3 and Mortal Shell rejoined today, January 5.

Microsoft has not released an Xbox Game Pass update since December 1, in which they outlined all games that would be joining the service in December 2022. The last of these was Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan on December 15. It isn’t unusual for Microsoft to not add games to Game Pass during the latter half of the month; they did the same in December 2020 and 2021.

However, Microsoft has previously announced new games for the first half of January and this is where players are wondering what’s going on. While there could be an announcement tomorrow, January 6, realistically we’re likely going to have to wait until Tuesday, January 10 for new games to be revealed. In the words of Microsoft, “everything coming soon is coming soon. soon.”