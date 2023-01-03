Xbox Game Pass: Here’s The Full List of Games for January 2023

Microsoft surprised Xbox Game Pass players today by stealth-dropping a game onto the service, although those who were expecting an announcement of new games were disappointed. For now, here is a list of all of the Xbox Game Pass games currently on the service at the start of January 2023 as well as those expected to come and go soon.

Xbox Game Pass Games List for January 2023

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Way Out (EA Play)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (available from January 31)

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Isolation

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Among Us

Anthem (EA Play)

Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)

Aragami 2

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Army of Two (EA Play)

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)

Battlefield 3 (EA Play)

Battlefield 4 (EA Play)

Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play)

Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play)

Battlefield 1 (EA Play)

Battlefield 2042 (EA Play)

Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)

Battlefield V (EA Play)

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Before We Leave

Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)

Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege (Game Preview)

Black Desert

Black (EA Play)

Bleeding Edge

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Brutal Legend

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)

Chained Echoes (available December 8)

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Coffee Talk

Commandoes 3 – HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Costume Quest

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

CrossfireX

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings 3

Crysis (EA Play)

Crysis 2 (EA Play)

Crysis 3 (EA Play)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (leaving on January 15)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Dante’s Inferno (EA Play)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space (EA Play)

Dead Space 2 (EA Play)

Dead Space 3 (EA Play)

Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)

Death’s Door

Deathloop

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot’s Game

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

Dirt 5 (EA Play)

Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play)

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored 2

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Donut County

DOOM (2016)

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal

DOOM II

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)

Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dreamscaper

EA Sports UFC 3 (EA Play)

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2

Eville

Exo One

F1 2020 (EA Play)

F1 2021 (EA Play)

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable 3

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 5

Far: Changing Tides

Farming Simulator 22

Fe (EA Play)

Feeding Frenzy (EA Play)

Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play)

FIFA 21 (EA Play)

FIFA 22 (EA Play)

Fight Night Champion (EA Play)

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2023 Xbox Edition

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5

Gears of War

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War 4

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grid (EA Play)

GRID Legends (EA Play)

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Infinite

Halo Wars: Definite Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace Shipbreaker

Heavy Weapon (EA Play)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

High on Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Immortality

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Injustice 2

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (available from January 31)

Inside

Insurgency Sandstorm

It Takes Two (EA Play)

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Kentucky Route Zero

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Kraken Academy!!

Lapin (Game Preview)

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let’s Build a Zoo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost In Random (EA Play)

Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)

Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)

Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)

Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor Airborne (EA Play)

Medieval Dynasty

Metal: Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Preview

Mirror’s Edge (EA Play)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play)

MLB The Show 22

Monster Hunter Rise (available from January 20)

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time at Portia

Naraka Bladepoint

NBA Live 19 (EA Play)

Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)

Need for Speed (EA Play)

Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)

Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NHL 21 (EA Play)

NHL 22 (EA Play)

NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Σ

Ninja Gaiden Σ2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves the World (leaving on January 15)

NORCO

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omori

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Peggle (EA Play)

Peggle 2 (EA Play)

Pentiment

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 3 Portable (available from January 19)

Persona 4 Golden (available from January 19)

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Plants vs Zombies (EA Play)

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (EA Play)

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (EA Play)

Potion Craft

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Power Wash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi (leaving on January 15)

Quake

Quantum Break

Rage

Rage 2

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of Leviathan

Rare Replay

Recompile

ReCore Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Rocket Arena (EA Play)

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition

Scorn

Screamride

Sea of Solitude (EA Play)

Sea of Thieves

Serious Sam 4

Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut

Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition

Shadowrun Returns

Shredders

Signalis

Skate (EA Play)

Skate 3 (EA Play)

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)

Sniper Elite 5

SnowRunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SOMA

Somerville

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

SSX (EA Play)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (EA Play)

Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)

Star Wars Squadrons (EA Play)

Stardew Valley

State of Decay: Year-One

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3

Telling Lies

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (leaving on January 15)

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Legend of Tianding

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4 (EA Play)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

theHunter: Call of The Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall 2 (EA Play)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Trek to Yomi

TUNIC

Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

UFC 4 (EA Play)

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Unpacking

Unravel (EA Play)

Unravel Two (EA Play)

Unsouled

Vampire Survivors

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few

Weird West

Windjammers 2 (leaving on January 15)

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Worms W.M.D.

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma (EA Play)

Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play)

Microsoft is still to announce the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving during the first wave of January 2023, but we do already know some that are due to launch into Game Pass on day one. These include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise, while Stranded Deep launched today without warning.

Unfortunately, as highlighted in the list above, the new month also sees a handful of games preparing to leave the service. There’s also the absence of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which launched briefly on December 15 before being removed mere hours later.