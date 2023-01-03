Xbox Game Pass: Here’s The Full List of Games for January 2023

Microsoft surprised Xbox Game Pass players today by stealth-dropping a game onto the service, although those who were expecting an announcement of new games were disappointed. For now, here is a list of all of the Xbox Game Pass games currently on the service at the start of January 2023 as well as those expected to come and go soon.
Xbox Game Pass Games List for January 2023
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out (EA Play)
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (available from January 31)
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Isolation
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem (EA Play)
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Army of Two (EA Play)
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 2042 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
- Battlefield V (EA Play)
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)
- Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- Black Desert
- Black (EA Play)
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)
- Chained Echoes (available December 8)
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandoes 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis (EA Play)
- Crysis 2 (EA Play)
- Crysis 3 (EA Play)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (leaving on January 15)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno (EA Play)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (EA Play)
- Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
- Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
- Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5 (EA Play)
- Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play)
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM II
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
- Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- EA Sports UFC 3 (EA Play)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2020 (EA Play)
- F1 2021 (EA Play)
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable 3
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play)
- FIFA 21 (EA Play)
- FIFA 22 (EA Play)
- Fight Night Champion (EA Play)
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5
- Gears of War
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grid (EA Play)
- GRID Legends (EA Play)
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definite Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon (EA Play)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- High on Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortality
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati (Game Preview) (available from January 31)
- Inside
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- It Takes Two (EA Play)
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lapin (Game Preview)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost In Random (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne (EA Play)
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Preview
- Mirror’s Edge (EA Play)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Hunter Rise (available from January 20)
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA Live 19 (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
- Need for Speed (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NHL 21 (EA Play)
- NHL 22 (EA Play)
- NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World (leaving on January 15)
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle (EA Play)
- Peggle 2 (EA Play)
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 3 Portable (available from January 19)
- Persona 4 Golden (available from January 19)
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (EA Play)
- Potion Craft
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Wash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi (leaving on January 15)
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- ReCore Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena (EA Play)
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition
- Scorn
- Screamride
- Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shredders
- Signalis
- Skate (EA Play)
- Skate 3 (EA Play)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX (EA Play)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
- Star Wars Squadrons (EA Play)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (leaving on January 15)
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4 (EA Play)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- theHunter: Call of The Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- TUNIC
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4 (EA Play)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA Play)
- Unravel Two (EA Play)
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2 (leaving on January 15)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (EA Play)
- Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play)
Microsoft is still to announce the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving during the first wave of January 2023, but we do already know some that are due to launch into Game Pass on day one. These include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise, while Stranded Deep launched today without warning.
Unfortunately, as highlighted in the list above, the new month also sees a handful of games preparing to leave the service. There’s also the absence of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which launched briefly on December 15 before being removed mere hours later.