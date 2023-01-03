All Xbox and PC Game Pass Games Leaving in January 2023

A list of games has been revealed to be leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this month over on the Xbox App, which leaves players with limited time to enjoy these titles in January 2023 before they’re replaced with new ones. Included in the list of games leaving are the indie hit Nobody Saves the World and the mystery-murder visual novel Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition.

These and more will be dropping off of Microsoft’s Game Pass service in mid-January, with an expected final date of January 15 for each title. There’s been no news as of yet as to which specific titles will be replacing this batch of games, but a full list of 2023 Game Pass games has already been released, which should clue players into most of the incoming additions.

Xbox and PC Game Pass games leaving in January

The five games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass in January 2023 are as follows:

Nobody Saves the World

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Pupperazzi

Windjammers 2

The Anacrusis

For more Xbox content, check out how High on Life’s hugely successful Game Pass launch could have given it a 7x sales boost, and if you missed it, here’s our Xbox Game of the Year for 2022.