GameRevolution’s Xbox Game of the Year 2022 is a little short on first-party games and third-party console exclusives, but there are still plenty of quality titles to be enjoyed. From the smallest of foxes taking on a land filled with lost legends in Tunic to becoming a mighty Elden Lord in Elden Ring’s The Lands Between, there’s something to suit all tastes and ages. The best part is that the majority can be played through Xbox Game Pass!

For more of GameRevolution’s Game of the Year 2022 awards, click here.

10. Rogue Legacy 2

Cellar Door Games took the original Rogue Legacy and expanded on everything to create the sequel. Whether your sons and daughters are a Vegan Ranger, Colorblind Archer, or a Pacifistic Chef, each has a unique way of taking on the randomly-generated world of this rogue-like for hundreds of hours.

9. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

With all nine Skywalker saga films thrown into a single game, the masses of content produce a game that’s bigger and better than any of the LEGO Star Wars predecessors. Great for children and adults alike, the wacky humor is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

8. The Quarry

Supermassive Games brought its brand of horror to the last day of summer camp. With bloodthirsty killers hunting down the camp counselors, only the player’s decisions can save them. You can even grab friends and family and turn it into a twisted holiday game where everyone votes on decisions.

7. Slime Rancher 2

Despite only getting as far as Game Preview, Monomi Park has proven that their latest title will be an improvement over Slime Rancher. More free content and updates are promised over the coming months to vastly increase the size of the game.

6. Two Point Campus

Creating the weirdest university campus ever has never been more fun. Whether it’s spy school, wizardry, or robotics, nothing is conventional and there’s plenty of scope for things to go wrong, but that’s all part of the charm.

5. Tunic

The closest Xbox gamers will likely get to The Legend of Zelda, Tunic pits a small fox against lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters. The game is perfect for those that love exploration and solving puzzles, and especially for those who don’t want their hands held along the way.

4. Immortality

The creator of Her Story and Telling Lies is back with an FMV mystery about an actress who filmed three unreleased movies before disappearing into thin air. While gameplay is similar to those games, this is Sam Barlow’s most ambitious work so far.

3. A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Innocence was an underrated gem and its sequel improves on that with a heart-wrenching story that continues the adventures of Amicia and Hugo. Their struggle for survival does not outstay its welcome, which will be a boon for those with a fear of floods of devouring rats.

2. Pentiment

A surprising hit for many people, Obsidian Entertainment’s heavily stylized, historical narrative-driven game was a fry cry from their previous titles. Not only does the game have unique and beautiful artwork to go with the impressive storytelling, but it has also been praised for its historical accuracy.

1. Elden Ring

Many have tried to become a mighty Elden Lord in the Lands Between, but while the road ahead was extremely challenging, very few have complained about it. Nobody predicted just how big FromSoftware’s newest Souls-like game would be, stunning everybody by taking the world by storm and rightfully claiming its place as GameRevolution’s Xbox Game of the Year for 2022.