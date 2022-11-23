Best Cozy Games (2022) to Play For Thanksgiving

‘Tis the season to sip on a pumpkin spice latte, wrap up warm in a comfortable blanket, and boot up a wholesome game. 2022 has been a great year for fans of intense titles like Elden Ring and Warzone 2, but it’s also been fantastic for cozy games, and there’s no better time to embrace that coziness than during Thanksgiving. Here’s a rundown of the best cozy games for 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Ooblets

Ooblets combines farming, creature collection, and town simulation into a wholesome bundle of joy. The dance-off system is a true highlight, putting a unique spin on turn-based RPG battles.

Ooblets has now left Early Access with its 1.0 update and is playable on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

A Little to the Left

While this cozy puzzle game could stand on its own as wonderfully wholesome, as players sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements, it’s the chaotic mischievous cat that makes A Little to the Left’s gameplay stand out.

Available on PC and Nintendo Switch, A Little to the Left is cute in its own unique way.

Bear and Breakfast

Bear and Breakfast is a bed and breakfast management game with a twist: you play as a bear!

Gameplay includes building and personalizing the inn, keeping guests happy, and completing quests and storylines to collect new items and perks.

Bear and Breakfast is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Cult of the Lamb

Described as a “must-play experience” in my review, Cult of the Lamb may look like the total opposite of “wholesome,” but it’s actually very cute and cozy. Though yes, players do take on the role of a cult leader who brainwashed their followers, it’s all done in an adorable way.

Roguelike dungeon crawling combines with town management and makes for a truly compelling experience that is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Coral Island

Currently only available on PC through Early Access, but hopefully expanding to more platforms when it fully launches, Coral Island is a vibrant and laid-back reimagining of farm sim games.

Coral Reef has over 70 people calling it home, all waiting to interact with the player. Tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with friendly folks and the natural world around you.

Slime Rancher 2

Improving on everything that the first game did so well, Slime Rancher 2 is back with new slimes for players to wrangle in a vibrant world.

Rainbow Island is the new location to explore and it’s filled with a vast number of wiggling, jiggling new slimes to discover.

Slime Rancher 2 is available on PC and Xbox. (Yep, it’s on Game Pass, too!)

Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus gives players the power to create the university campus of their dreams, shaping the lives of students in a variety of ways. This management sim can be as laidback or hectic as you like, though slowing things down is what I’d recommend for those focusing on a “cozy” gaming session.

Two Point Campus can be enjoyed on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Though it’s technically in a paid-for Early Access stage, Disney Dreamlight Valley deserves a nod due to how well its life-sim gameplay works with the roster of Disney characters. For both adult and child fans of Disney media, Dreamlight Valley successfully captures the magic and wonder.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Above are eight of the best cozy games 2022 had to offer. Each of them can provide the relaxing vibes required for a cozy gaming sesh. Enjoy!