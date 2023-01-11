How to Turn Off Xbox Series X and S Shutdown Energy Saving Mode

The new Xbox Shutdown Energy Saving mode for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One has been turned on by default on many consoles. But since this new feature makes the console take about 15 seconds to boot, many want to know how to turn it off.

Microsoft announced that this new power saving option has already rolled out for all Xbox consoles for Xbox Insiders. For those not in that program, the company plans to issue a one-time update for all Xbox consoles later on. Here’s how to switch Shutdown mode back to Sleep mode.

How to turn off Xbox Shutdown energy saving mode

To turn off the Shutdown Energy Saving mode for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, you will need to head to the console’s settings:

Head to the console settings, either through your game profile or by selecting the option on the home page. Select the General tab on the left-hand side. Go to Power options. Then select Sleep mode to turn off Shutdown Energy Saving mode.

Microsoft says that Shutdown mode reduces the output of the console from 10-15 watts to just 0.5 watts, while still supporting automatic updates and remote features. However, the increased boot time to 15 seconds might be too much of a hassle for users who want an instant boot.

That said, if you really want to save energy and get rid of phantom power in your home, you can just unplug the Xbox console instead.