Pokemon Go Community Day February 2023 Start and End Date and Time

The Pokemon Go Community Event for February 2023 has been revealed and will feature Noibat and his evolution Noivern. For those struggling to add the two Pokemon to their Pokedex, here’s everything you need to know about the event start and end date and time.

When is the Pokemon Go Community Day for February 2023?

The Pokemon Go Community Day: Noibat event will begin at 2 PM local time on February 5 and will end at 5 PM local time on the same day.

During the event, the Sound Wave Pokemon Noibat, and his shiny variant for lucky players, will appear more frequently in the wild. Meanwhile, Noibat’s evolution Noivern takes center stage for the event’s featured attack. There will also be an exclusive Special Research story called Abundant Noise for which players will need to purchase a ticket for $1.

Finally, there are several bonuses active during Pokemon Go Community Day: Noibat: