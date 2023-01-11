Will Starfield’s Release Date be Delayed Again?

Starfield hasn’t been delayed again yet. Its release date is still set for sometime in the first half of 2023. However, there’s been a lack of new information about the title, which is unusual for a high-profile game that’s so close to coming out. This, and the fact it’s not going to be shown at the upcoming Developer Direct livestream, has fans wondering if the game’s launch window will be pushed back.

There’s no official delay for Starfield’s release date. According to Microsoft and Bethesda, the game is still launching in Q1/Q2 2023. The PR announcing the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct says that Starfield will get a separate standalone deep dive. However, there’s no mention of when we can expect that to premiere.

Starfield is one of (if not the) most anticipated game of the year, so there’s a lot of pressure on Microsoft and Bethesda to get it right. In addition, there’s been a lot of criticism directed toward Xbox for its lack of quality exclusives. With how popular Bethesda’s previous titles have been, this one game could potentially turn the tide, so a lot of effort is likely being put into polish.

The lack of a release date this close to the game makes us skeptical, but we should know within the next few months whether Starfield is still on target for launch.