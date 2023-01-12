NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Anime Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The arrival of the NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime series on Crunchyroll had fans go into overload. A stunning watch from start to finish, audiences are now wondering exactly when they will be able to watch Episode 2 of the new anime show. Here is everything we know about when you will be able to stream the second episode of NieR:Automata Ver1.1a.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Episode 2 will be released on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world, but those who are subscribed to Crunchyroll will all gain access to play the next installment at the exact same moment. With all of that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

10:30 a.m. Mountain Time

11:30 a.m. Central Time

12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Directed by Ryoji Matsuyama, the series takes place in the distant future, in 5012. Ater the aerial invasion of Earth by Aliens and their creations Machine Lifeforms, humanity was led to the brink of extinction, but there are still some who survived, taking refuge on the moon and planning a counterattack. This war reached a stalemate, with the Machine Lifeforms multiplying infinitely, and now the humans have deployed their ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Dispatched to earth alongside other lifeless androids, the show tells the story of their endless fight for the sake of mankind.

Those who have played the video game on which this series is based will recognize the story being told. However, extra details and new scenes do form part of the show, so that those who did enjoy the experience the first time round get some small new additions.