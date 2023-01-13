Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Fans of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro are desperate to find out exactly when they can watch the third episode of Season 2. Following a two-year wait, audiences are now able to jump back into the show online. With two episodes already available to watch and stream on Crunchyroll, here’s what we know about the next installment of the popular anime series.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2, Episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The local time at which the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll depends on exactly where you are in the world, but all subscribers will be able to press “play” on the third installment at the exact same moment. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

10:30 a.m. Pacific Time

11:30 a.m. Mountain Time

12:30 p.m. Central Time

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

6:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

At around 23 minutes long, the episodes of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro aren’t the longest in the anime sphere. They have proven to be entertaining, however, with viewers worldwide tuning in to find out what will happen next for Nagatoro and Senpai. Their relationship seems closer than ever, but will they be able to maintain that bond?

Bringing back the comedic and light-hearted approach of the first season, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 is a fun viewing experience for anime fans of all ages. The voice acting is top tier, and the animation style is eye-catching. There are some twists in the story, but on the whole, it’s a laidback viewing experience, and one that should stick with the majority of people watching it long after the episodes end.