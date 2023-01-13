Pathfinder 2E (second edition) does use the OGL (Open Games License). However, after proposed changes to Wizards of the Coast’s OGL 1.1 were leaked, publisher Paizo has revealed their own “system-neutral open RPG license”. Here’s everything we know about the future for Pathfinder 2E.

Why does Pathfinder 2E use the OGL?

Pathfinder 2E continued to use Wizards of the Coast’s OGL for several reasons according to Design Manager Michael Sayre. These include:

Keeping the game approachable for 3pp publishers

The legal costs of establishing a separate Paizo-specific license

Concerns about freelancers not paying attention to key differences between Paizo and WotC IP

Significantly increased costs related to releasing the new edition if a new license was created

Will Pathfinder 2E continue to use the OGL in the future?

Because of the proposed changes to the OGL, Paizo has declared they have “no interest whatsoever in Wizards’ new OGL” and have plans for their own “open, perpetual, and irrevocable Open RPG Creative License (ORC)“. Other publishers who will be involved include Kobold Press, Chaosium, and Legendary Games, and others can sign up too.

The ORC license will take some time to put together. As such, Pathfinder and Starfinder products will still be published under OGL 1.0 “for a while yet”. As the ORC license is closer to being finalized, these products will be printed without a license, before being printed under ORC 1.0 when everything goes through. As controversy rages over Wizards of the Coast’s statement about the changes, this is sure to please players moving forward.