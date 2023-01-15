One Piece Odyssey: Is Gear 5 in the Game?

One Piece Odyssey Gear 5 moves are something fans of the anime and the manga want to know about. This is because Luffy has at last fully awakened to his Gum Gum Devil Fruit (or Gomu Gomu no Mi) rather recently, and Bandai Namco’s JRPG adaptation of the One Piece universe just released. So here’s whether Luffy can learn powerful Gear 5 techniques in the game.

[WARNING: Spoiler alert ahead!]

Is Gear 5 in One Piece Odyssey?

Currently no, Luffy does use any Gear 5 moves in One Piece Odyssey.

The last few moves that Luffy learns in the game (apart from Bond Arts) are three Gear 4 moves, specifically Gum-Gum Leo Bazooka, Gum-Gum King Kong Gun, and Gum-Gum King Cobra. As One Piece fans will note, this is just a very small set of moves that Luffy has in Gear 4 from the manga and anime.

That said, there’s a small possibility that we might see Luffy reach Gear 5 in later DLC for One Piece Odyssey. As outlined in the One Piece Odyssey DLC roadmap, the Adventure Expansion Pack is already available and includes 100,000 Berries (which is not a lot, really) and access to an unannounced upcoming DLC.

If we’re being realistic, though, the game takes place after the Dressrosa arc, so it’s not likely that this DLC will have Gear 5 moves for Luffy. Gear 5 will likely only happen in a sequel to One Piece Odyssey since there’s quite a lot of story content that needs to happen before Luffy is able to achieve that heightened transformation.