Gundam: Witch From Mercury Episode 13 Release Date: When is the Second Cour Coming?

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 13 release date will fall in the Spring 2023 anime season, which starts in April 2023. The release arrangement is somewhat confusing as Sunrise, and other official media previously referred to the second batch of 12 episodes as the show’s second cour. A cour is a uniquely Japanese arrangement in which episodes of a season are released in multiple blocks with a pause between them but are all still considered part of the same season.

However, Gundam: Witch From Mercury episodes 13-25 are now considered to be a separate season and are being branded as such. There’s no word if that’ll be the end of the series. Previous incarnations of Gundam have had 50+ episodes or a run of 26, and then a sequel series with an equal run of 26. We likely won’t know for sure until season two airs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of Gundam to fill the gap while you wait for more Sueletta and Gundam Aerial.