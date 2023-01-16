What Does ‘The Waffle House Has Found Its New Host’ Meme Mean on YouTube and TikTok?

The comment, “The Waffle House has found its new host,” on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter means nothing. The phrase has been swarming comments and replies across the social, but there’s no real reason behind it. It’s a nonsense phrase, a false meme. So, don’t look for any deeper meaning behind “the Waffle House has a new host” because there isn’t any.

What does “The Waffle House has a new host” meme mean on social media?

“The Waffle House has found a new host” doesn’t mean anything. It’s a meme that YouTuber Jonny RaZeR claims he started. He allegedly implored viewers to fill the site’s comment section with the phrase. From there, it jumped onto TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media.

Of course, there’s an argument to be made that it’s not a meme at all. Even the most nonsensical memes typically contain symbolic meanings that represent a theme or phenomenon. Flooding comments sections and replies with “the Waffle House has a new host” to be obnoxious isn’t transmitting any idea.

Fortunately, this is a trend that will quickly burn itself out. Without an ideological backbone, there’s no drive to perpetuate the meme. So, when you ask what “the Waffle House has found a new host” means, the answer is “nothing at all.”