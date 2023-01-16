NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Anime Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

With NieR:Automata Ver1.1a arriving on Crunchyroll, anime fans are going wild for the series, which is based on the critically-acclaimed video game of the same name. Impressing audiences with its slick storytelling and art design, many are wondering exactly when they will be able to stream and watch NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Episode 3. Here’s what we know about the release date and time.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Episode 3 will be released on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream the next installment depends entirely on where you are in the world, but everyone with a subscription to Crunchyroll will be able to press “play” on the new episode at the exact same moment. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

10:30 a.m. Mountain Time

11:30 a.m. Central Time

12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Ryoji Matsuyama serves as director on the NieR:Automata anime series. It takes place in the distant future, in the year 5012, after the aerial invasion of Earth by Aliens and their creations, called Machine Lifeforms. Humanity was on the brink of extinction, taking refuge on the moon to survive where they could plan a counterattack. Humans used mindless androids to fight against the Machine Lifeforms, but the latter would multiply indefinitely, leaving the war at a stalemate. Humankind has one last hope, their ultimate weapon, called YoRHa. Dispatched to fight alongside the other androids, this show tells their story.

Anybody who has played the NieR:Automata video game should know what to expect from the anime series. There are some small new moments added in, so it’s definitely a show worth watching whether or not you have got behind the gamepad and played it. Both newcomers and longtime fans alike should find some fun in this show.