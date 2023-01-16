My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The sixth season of My Hero Academia rolls on, and fans of the critically-acclaimed anime series are now wondering exactly when they will be able to watch Season 6, Episode 16. Now embarking on yet another tense story arc, only those who have read the manga series on which the show is based will know what to expect from the next few weeks and months. Here’s what we know about when you will be able to stream and watch My Hero Academia’ Season 6, Episode 16’s next episode on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 16 will be released on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream the next installment depends entirely on where you are in the world, but everybody with a subscription to Crunchyroll will be able to press “play” on the new episode at the exact same moment. With that in mind, here is the release time for the episode in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

With the heroes recovering following their almighty battle against the villains, there’s never been a worse time for the public to start turning against them. As the world is plunged into further darkness, they must cast aside any doubt that the general population has about them if they are to continue with their success.

With a second cour comes a new ending theme, this time performed by rock band Six Lounge. It’s a brilliant track, and gets the audience pumped about what they’ve just watched, along with what is still to come in the next installment.