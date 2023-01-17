Roblox False Ban 2023: How To Stop Account Being Terminated

A Roblox false ban hack has come back again in 2023. Some hackers are using an exploit to get an account deleted and terminated with false reports. Roblox players have gotten their accounts hacked in the past using the same method. Sometimes they can’t get their account back, meaning their limited items and Robux get permanently deleted too. Here’s how to make your games private so you can stop your account from getting a false ban.

How to stop Roblox false ban and make games private

⚠️WARNING!⚠️

There is a false termination method going around right now where users are joining public games on alts and breaking TOS and then reporting the user's account to get them terminated.



Just private any public games you have in order to keep safe from this exploit. pic.twitter.com/aGDtoxnXn0 — Roblox Trading News (@RBLXTradingNews) January 16, 2023

Recent reports, as shown by Roblox Trading News on Twitter above, reveal that hackers are getting accounts deleted through a false ban. They join public games using a different profile or “alts,” break the Terms of Service (TOS), and then report the game creator for it. With enough false reports, the game creator can get their account deleted by the moderators.

To prevent this from happening, you can make your games and experiences private. Here’s how to do that:

Head to Roblox.com under your profile Go to the “Create” tab Sort your games by selecting “My Creations” and clicking “Experiences” Click the grey or green icon beneath your game or experience to toggle it as public or private

If that doesn’t work, you can also go to your experiences page, click the three dots for the settings menu, and change the Privacy settings under Basic Settings. This will protect your games from this false ban exploit.

Luckily, there is a way to get your account unbanned if you get hacked with a false ban. The user who had his account deleted in the Twitter thread above (“calwinasAlt” on Roblox and Calwiner on Twitter) stated that a moderator was able to reverse the ban. But as he notes, there are many other players who were terminated using the same hack and “are still terminated because of it.”