Destiny 2 Redeem Code: How to Get the Year of the Rabbit Emblem

Destiny 2 Year of the Rabbit Emblem code is available now, and here’s how to redeem it. The redeemable code was introduced alongside Chinese New Year-themed items available in the Eververse store and the Neomuna Environment trailer that showcases the new Lightfall expansion coming soon to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to redeem your free Emblem.

How to redeem the Destiny 2 Year of the Rabbit Emblem code

The Year of the Rabbit-themed Jade’s Burrow Emblem is gotten by redeeming a code on the redemption website. Here’s how to do that:

Go to the Bungie Code Redemption website Sign in to your account Enter the code TNN-DKM-6LG

Once the code has been redeemed, the Jade’s Burrow emblem can be found under the General tab of the Emblems Collections.

The emblem is part of a collection of Year of the Rabbit-themed items available now in the Eververse Store, including a rabbit-shaped Ghost shell, a red and gold Sparrow complete with rabbit hood ornament, a red and gold ship, and a weapon ornament for the Riskrunner. Players without much silver to spend can benefit from the free envelope of bright dust that can be claimed until the end of January.