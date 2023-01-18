Elden Ring Soft Caps 2023: All Stat Caps in Patch 1.08

The Elden Ring soft caps for each stat are essential knowledge if you want to get the most out of your build. Luckily, they haven’t changed as of patch 1.08, so they’re the same in 2023 as last year. We’ve put together a soft cap cheat sheet below.

What’s a soft cap in Elden Ring?

In Elden Ring, a soft cap is when an attribute reaches a point where it increases your stats less per level. So while you might see significant gains at the start of the game, your returns will begin to diminish. You’ll eventually reach a point where it’s no longer worth it to invest Runes into an attribute.

Each attribute has several soft caps, which gradually decrease how much leveling them raises their connected stats. However, what makes this confusing is that it’s not a linear process. For example, the first time you level Vigor, it’ll give you +25 HP. Then, every time you level it after that, it’ll add 1 or 2 points to that total until raising Vigor gives you +48 at level 40, the first soft cap. After that, it decreases by 1-2 HP at each level, until you hit +13 HP at level 60, the second soft cap.

At that point, you’ll start to only get +5-6 HP. At this point, there’s no sense in wasting attribute points in Vigor, but if you decide to persist, there is a third soft cap at level 90, which decreases the HP gain per level even more to +2-3 HP.

Elden Ring soft cap cheat sheet 2023

Here’s an easy way to keep track of the soft cap for each attribute in Elden Ring. This info is current as of patch 1.08:

Vigor

Vigor increases total health points, physical defense, and immunity.

First Cap: Level 40

Second Cap: Level 60

Third Cap: Level 90

Mind

Mind increases FP and Focus.

First Cap: Level 20

Second Cap: Level 50

Third Cap: Level 55

Fourth Cap: Level 60

Endurance

Endurance increases stamina.

First Cap: Level 12

Second Cap: Level 18

Third Cap: Level 32

Fourth Cap: Level 50

Strength

Most heavy melee weapons scale at least partially with Strength.

First Cap: Level 20

Second Cap: Level 55

Third Cap: Level 80

Dexterity

Dexterity reduces fall damage, increases casting speed, and many lighter weapons and bows scale to this stat at least partially.

First Cap: Level 20

Second Cap: Level 55

Third Cap: Level 80

Intelligence (Attack)

Increasing intelligence improves spell damage and magic resistance in Elden Ring. These caps affect weapons that scale with intelligence.

First Cap: 20

Second Cap: 50

Third Cap: 80

Intelligence (Sorcery)

These caps affect spell damage.

First Cap: 60

Second Cap: 80

Faith (Attack)

These caps affect weapons that scale with Faith in Elden Ring.

First Cap: 20

Second Cap: 50

Third Cap: 80

Faith (Incantation)

Incantations that calculate damage based on Faith are affected by these caps.

First Cap: 60

Second Cap: 80

Arcane (Attack)

Arcane raises discovery in Elden Ring, and these caps affect weapons that scale with this staff.

First Cap: 25

Second Cap: 45

Third Cap: 60

Arcane (Incantation)

Arcane also has a unique set of soft caps when scaling a few things. For example, the Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal fall under these caps.