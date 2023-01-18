What is the TikTok Amazon Light That Improves Video Lighting?

The TikTok ‘Amazon light’ is being widely discussed by users of the platform, with many budding videomakers wondering which product they need to buy in order to improve the lighting of their videos. Fortunately, the light being used is relatively inexpensive, with many encouraged to replace their old ring light as a result. Here’s the Amazon light’s name and where you can buy it.

What is the TikTok Amazon light called?

The TikTok Amazon light is the Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light, which you can buy here. Despite its impact on the quality of videos, it only costs $30, making it a bargain for those who take their videos seriously.

While many TikTok videos simply refer to it as the ‘Amazon light,’ it isn’t manufactured by Amazon at all and is actually created by a little-known budget technology company. Still, the results speak for themselves, with many TikTokers revealing the dramatic impact the clip light has on their videos:

TikTok user @simpleekevin also noted how they had been to a variety of influencer events and had spotted the clip light being used, before showcasing how the Newmowa 60 can provide them with ideal lighting even in a dark room:

So if you want to improve the quality of your TikTok videos, many of its creators would recommend the ‘Amazon light,’ and it won’t leave a big dent in your wallet.