Does Sarah Die in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Sarah dies in The Last of Us HBO series just like she does in the game. However, she did get a bit more time on-screen since the show starts the evening before the infection breaks out. Additionally, unlike in the game, there’s a hint we may see more of her in the TV series. Potentially as part of a flashback.

Did Sarah die in The Last of Us TV series?

Sarah does die in The Last of Us HBO series. Just like in the game, she’s shot by a soldier that’s part of the attempt to quarantine the infection in Austin, Texas. She dies in her father Joel’s arms, and the show skips forward 20 years directly afterward.

Some fans hypothesized that Sarah might have survived and had an expanded role in the HBO series since the casting of her role was highly publicized. There’s a clue that they’re half right. On IMDB, Sarah’s actor, Nico Parker, is credited in two episodes. While she died in episode one of the series, she’ll appear in episode two in some capacity.

From what we know of the show so far, we’ll likely see Sarah in a flashback in the second episode of The Last of Us HBO series. Unfortunately, that’ll probably be her last appearance unless there’s a major surprise.