Does Riley Die in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Riley is dead in The Last of Us HBO series. Unfortunately, like in the game, she dies before the main story even takes place. However, we can still count on seeing her for one episode, which will likely recount the events seen in the Left Behind DLC.

Is Riley dead in The Last of Us TV show?

We get an early hint that Riley is dead in The Last of Us TV show when Marlene frees Ellie and reveals she knows her. Ellie talks about the Fireflies being “terrorists,” and Marlene replies, “Was Riley a terrorist?” It’s a bit subtle, but if Riley were still alive, it’d make more sense for Marlene to reply with, “Is Riley a terrorist?”

We get another clue that indicates that Riley met her demise from IMDB. The actor that plays Riley, Storm Reid, is only credited for a single episode. She’ll appear in episode 8, which is rumored to be titled “Left Behind.”

Unfortunately, it seems like Riley will die in The Last of Us HBO series like she did in the Left Behind DLC. Things might play out a bit differently, but our guess is that episode 8 will show Ellie’s past with Riley and her attempts to save Joel after he’s injured at the University of Eastern Colorado.