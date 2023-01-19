Does Bill Die in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Bill hasn’t died yet in The Last of Us HBO series. While his fate is left ambiguous in the game, his role is more significant in the TV series. As such, we may get a better sense of what happens to Bill after Joel and Ellie leave Massachusetts. Frank will also be alive in the TV show, which will factor into Bill’s overall story.

Will Bill die in The Last of Us TV show?

Bill could die in The Last of Us TV series, but we cannot accurately predict that right now. While Joel, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie’s stories are almost 1:1 with the game when the show starts, Bill’s story has significantly changed.

Bill’s role has expanded significantly in the HBO series. He was only around for a relatively small part of the game, but on the TV show, his actor, Nick Offerman, is credited for four episodes (2-5) on IMDB. In addition, Murray Bartlett, who plays Franks, is credited on the same episodes. So, in contrast to the paranoid loner we see in the game, Bill will have his partner around for almost half the show’s nine episodes.

When Joel and Ellie leave Bill in the game, things don’t look great, but he has a chance to survive. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if fate takes another turn for him in the show. Then, hopefully, we’ll get the closure we didn’t the first time around.