Is a TikTok Remote Ring Worth Buying?

The TikTok Remote Ring will be worth buying for those who struggle to swipe a phone screen using their fingers. Whether this is due to a disability or technical limitation, a Remote Ring simulates a finger scrolling across the screen. This allows TikTok videos to be scrolled through without the need to hold a phone.

Where to buy the TikTok Remote Ring

Here is where to buy the TikTok Remote ring in the US and UK:

The TikTok Remote Ring costs around $25. Most versions of the ring come with the ring itself as well as a charging case.

It’s worth mentioning that some of the reviews for these products say that the Remote Ring’s connection can be inconsistent. We’d recommend taking extra care with the instructions when setting it up.

