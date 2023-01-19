TikTok Secret Emojis List 2023: All Codes To Copy and Paste

Here is the TikTok secret emojis list for 2023. This includes all working codes that users on iPhone (iOS), Android, and PC can copy and paste (or just type out) to have secret emotes appear in the comment section. Here are the codes and instructions on how to use secret emojis on TikTok.

All TikTok secret emoji codes (Working for 2023)

[shout]

[flushed]

[yummy]

[complacent]

[drool]

[scream]

[evil]

[angel]

[laugh]

[pride]

[nap]

[weep]

[speechless]

[funnyface]

[laughwithtears]

[wicked]

[facewithrollingeyes]

[cute]

[blink]

[disdain]

[astonish]

[rage]

[cool]

[excited]

[proud]

[smileface]

[loveface]

[awkward]

[smile]

[happy]

[angry]

[cry]

[embarrassed]

[surprised]

[wronged]

[sulk]

[thinking]

[lovely]

[greedy]

[wow]

[joyful]

[hehe]

[slap]

[tears]

How to use secret emojis in Tiktok

To use a secret emoji in the TikTok comments, users must:

First, type or copy and paste one of the codes listed above. Enter the code into a TikTok video’s comment section. The text will turn into its respective emoji. Paste the comment and the secret emoji will be included.

These secret emojis will help TikTok users stand out in the comment section. Most people won’t know about these emojis and be confused (and maybe impressed) by the mysterious faces.

