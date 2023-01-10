Borzoi Tiktok Meme Song Explained: What is the Long Dog Face Trend?

The Borzoi TikTok meme song is a current hot trend featuring a long dog face accompanied by the “Let Me Do It For You” song by Miss Piggy and Kermit. Since it initially started blowing up, the meme has evolved to include items that look like a Borzoi dog, including a pen lid, bathroom tap, and more.

What is the TikTok Long Dog Face meme and music?

The TikTok long dog face meme grew in popularity largely due to the esperborzoi account. This account focuses on a Borzoi dog and has accrued over 1.7 million followers and over 78 million likes.

The long dog face music is Miggy Piggy covering the FKA twigs – Cellophane song, the original of which can be heard below. The relevant part starts at 2:40:

A snippet of the Miss Piggy cover is overlayed on top of the long dog footage. For whatever reason, people seem to link the sound of the music to the look of the dog, which has resulted in the long dog meme’s incredible popularity.

