Topher TikTok Kid Video: Who is He, Where is He From and What’s TopherTok?

The TikTok Topher kid video is one of the first big memes of 2023. His exuberant introduction has inspired hundreds of fancams, and Topher videos have swarmed the social media platform. Fortunately, the origin of this meme is easy to trace, and you can read on to find out who Topher is and where he’s from.

Who’s the TikTok Topher Kid, and where’s he from?

The TikTok Topher meme originated from a video posted on December 24 by user @allycat.03. In it, a family takes turns introducing themselves and telling the camera which family member they’d warn a stranger about. Most of the introductions are relatively subdued, but Topher’s was more enthusiastic.

“Y’all already know who I am; my name’s Topher,” said the Bardstown, KY native, channeling his best YouTube creator impression. The intro was an instant sensation, and the original video has received 7.1 million likes, 90,000 replies, and 140,000 shares since it was posted.

Over the last few weeks, Topher has been growing in popularity, and fans have been creating memes starring him under #TopherTok. Overall, it’s been a relatively wholesome trend and a great way to kick off the new year. So, feel free to engage in some guilt-free enjoyment of this little kid with a big attitude.