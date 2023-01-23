What Does TikTok Mascara Wand Trend Mean in 2023?

The TikTok Mascara Wand trend meaning can be tough to work out, as creators and commenters often don’t take the time to explain it. While previous Mascara trends were actually about makeup, the 2023 Mascara trend is to do with relationships. Here’s the full explanation of what it means.

TikTok Mascara Wand trend meaning

The TikTok Mascara Wand trend means making a video about a past partner or friend. The “Mascara” is the person that the TikTok user used to be in a relationship or friends with, while the “Wand” commonly refers to that person’s genitalia.

Videos using the #MascaraTrend hashtag most commonly show the TikTok user with white text overlayed on their face. This text explains their past relationship with their “Mascara.”

While the Mascara trend can be perfectly innocent, the Mascara Wand trend is more obviously tied to sex, as made clear in the example below:

This trend is just starting to gain traction, so TikTok users should expect to see it everywhere soon enough. When it does pop up, you’ll at least know what it means!

