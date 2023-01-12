Why Is TikTok Being Banned in 2023?

TikTok is being banned in 2023 due to allegations against its China-based parent company, ByteDance, which tracks user data (like location) inside of the app. This has led to the ban of TikTok on government-issued devices within many different US states.

Will TikTok be banned and shut down in 2023?

While TikTok may be getting banned from some devices, the vast majority of users will still be able to access the app and post content to it, keeping it alive for the foreseeable future.

For TikTok to be forced to shut down, there will need to be a much bigger series of bans, with perhaps even the Apple App Store and Google Play Store getting involved to wipe the app out. At the time of writing, this doesn’t seem likely to happen.

Stranger things have certainly happened, so it’s perfectly possible that TikTok could be shut down in 2023. However, with its user count still very healthy and maintaining its popularity, TikTok is probably going to survive 2023 without being banned or shutting down.

