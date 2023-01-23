Where to Watch Infinity Pool Movie: Is It Streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Prime Video?

New horror movie Infinity Pool made its debut at Sundance, and is already being lavished with praise for pushing boundaries and offering something utterly unique for the genre. It stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard, and is both written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg. Now, audiences are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the movie themselves. It is set to hit theaters on January 27, 2023 across the United States, but will it be available to stream on any of the major platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Prime Video?

Is Infinity Pool streaming on Netflix?

Infinity Pool is not currently available to stream on Netflix. There hasn’t been any news on whether or not the horror flick will be coming to the platform, but without one of the major movie studios behind the film, it is possible that the movie’s streaming rights could be up for grabs. If Netflix sense a huge hit, they may just manage to swipe the deal and have Infinity Pool available to stream sooner rather than later.

Will Infinity Pool be released on Disney Plus?

As none of the production companies involved in making Infinity Pool are owned by Disney, it is unlikely that the movie will ever be available to stream on Disney Plus.

Is Infinity Pool streaming on HBO Max?

Infinity Pool will likely not be available to stream on HBO Max. The platform is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and as this horror movie is not from Warner Bros. Pictures, it’s unlikely to appear.

Will Infinity Pool be released on Amazon or Prime Video?

Infinity Pool will likely become available to buy and rent on Amazon at some point. Whether or not the movie will be available to stream on Prime Video for subscribers has not yet been revealed.