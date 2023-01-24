PS5 Pro Pre-order Rumors: Is the New PS5 Model Releasing in 2023?

The rumor mill continues to turn, as a new PS5 model has seen increasing chatter on social media driving speculation surrounding a potential PS5 Pro and pre-orders that could follow.

Overnight, multiple sources have driven discussion on the possibility of a new and improved console from Sony, which PlayStation fans would welcome.

Is the PS5 Pro pre-order rumor true?

Right now, there’s no confirmation on any PS5 Pro or updates to the PS5 model, however, a rumor-fuelling post from Zuby_Tech on Twitter has drummed up some noise in the online gaming leaks community.

Rumour New PlayStation 5 Model Starts Mass Production In April!



An Announcement Also Scheduled In April!#PlayStation5 #PS5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/gEngSUdz5j — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) January 23, 2023

We could be seeing an April announcement of either an updated PS5 model or even the PS5 Pro if rumors are to be trusted. However, Insider Gaming’s Trevor Henderson, a popular leaker, has also spoken out amidst discussion about the PlayStation console’s future with a conflicting opinion:

As for if there's going to be a Pro version this generation, I'm not entirely sure. It doesn't feel like the regular version has been fully utilized yet and probably won't be on mass until the end of the year. All I can say is that I've heard more about the PS6 than a PS5 Pro. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

It’s certainly a tough one to figure out, but given that the PS4 Pro was released in late 2016, 3 years after the original PS4 dropped, we could see a repeat with the PS5 Pro following the same development and release schedule as we hit the 3-year mark from the PS5’s 2020 release.

