Destiny 2 Servers Down January 2023: Emergency Maintenance for Lost Progress

The Destiny 2 servers are down for emergency maintenance. The cause of the issue is related to a bug that caused certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players. The game’s developer, Bungie, announced the maintenance on its social media channels, stating that the servers would be offline for an unspecified amount of time.

Destiny 2 servers offline due to bugged triumphs, seals, and catalysts

Destiny 2 is being brought offline as we investigate an ongoing issue causing certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players. Stand by for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 24, 2023

Bungie has assured players that it’s working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and it will provide updates on the status of the servers. Of course, many players are disappointed by the unexpected downtime, as they were looking forward to playing the game. However, the majority of the community is satisfied with the developer’s effort to fix the issue as soon as possible, and are hopeful that it will be resolved soon.

Once the servers are back online, players will be able to resume their game and presumably complete the Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts that were affected by the issue. Alternatively, we may see the bugged activities temporarily disabled while Bungie comes up with a patch to fix them.