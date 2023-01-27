Dead Space Remake Cheat List: How To Make the Game Easier

This Dead Space Remake cheat list is ideal for those who want to make the game easier. Thankfully, there are several ways to make the new Dead Space game easier to play. Here’s the list of cheats that players can enable.

All Dead Space remake cheats

Aim Assistance. Aim Assist can be turned on in the controls menu. By default, players have to manually aim at enemies. With Aim Assist enabled, the aim is magnetized towards enemies, making them easier to hit. Players can adjust “Aim Assist Friction,” “Aim Assist Magnetism,” and “Aim Assist Magnetism Duration” to fine-tune how aim assist works for them.

Single Press Quick Time Events. If the intensity of mashing a button isn’t something you want to deal with, enabling this option provides a tap prompt instead.



The above cheats can be found in the “Gameplay” part of the settings menu.

By enabling both Aim Assistance and Single Press Quick Time Events, then choosing an easier difficulty, the Dead Space remake becomes much more accessible. Hopefully this widens its reach and allows for a more casual audience to play through the entire game.

