GoldenEye 007 Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Release Date and Time

A GoldenEye 007 release date has finally been revealed and players won’t have long to wait before they can relive their childhoods on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything you need to know about the time and date the game will be appearing on those consoles.

The official release date for GoldenEye 007 is January 27 for both Xbox and Nintendo switch. However, because of the way the game will be rolled out, some regions will be able to access GoldenEye on Xbox on January 26. A specific release time has not been announced.

Xbox players will be able to access the game on Game Pass on day one. This doesn’t include Game Pass for PC as the game will not be available on that platform. Players who already own Rare Replay digitally will be able to download the game for free too. The game comes with some new additions including different control options, achievements, and improved screen resolution, but not online multiplayer.

Meanwhile, Switch players can get the game through the Nintendo 64 library included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Unlike the Xbox version, this version will include online multiplayer.