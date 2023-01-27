Goldeneye 007 was released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on January 27, 2023. While Xbox players have a variety of options to get their classic shooter fix, Switch players are more limited and the game isn’t easy to find. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch.

Can you buy GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch?

GoldenEye 007 is not available on the Nintendo eShop and cannot be purchased individually for play. The only way to access GoldenEye 007 on Switch is to purchase a membership for Nintendo Switch Online. Here’s how to do this and find the game to play on Nintendo Switch.

Open the Nintendo eShop. Choose the Nintendo Switch Online option in the eShop menu. Click the “View/Change Membership” button. Purchase the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership for individual or family. The game is not available with a standard NSO membership; it must be a membership that includes the Expansion Pack.

The Expansion Pack can’t be purchased separately. After returning to the Nintendo Switch Online menu, scroll down to the Content for Expansion Pack Members section and download the Nintendo 64 emulator. Open the emulator and choose GoldenEye 007 to play the game.

The good news is that you can also use the NSO membership to play the game online with your friends, something not available to Xbox owners.