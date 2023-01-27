The Last of Us Season 2: Release Date Rumors, News, and Predictions

The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season by HBO. Just two episodes into the critically-acclaimed series, based on the much-loved video game of the same name from Naughty Dog, another batch of episodes have been given the greenlight. Here are the latest release date rumors for The Last of Us Season 2, as well as the latest news, and predictions about what we might see.

When will The Last of Us Season 2 come out?

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us Season 2 has only just been announced. As such, there is no official release date for the second season just yet. Despite this, production should be expected to get underway within a matter of months.

Filming wrapped on the first season in June 2022, six months before it made it to screens. The filming process took almost 12 months, and fans can expect a similar process for Season 2. Keeping all of that in mind, we shouldn’t expect to see The Last of Us return to HBO and HBO Max before 2024 at the earliest.

What will happen in The Last of Us Season 2?

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

After playing both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2, we can make some predictions about what will happen next in the HBO series. Note that there will be heavy spoilers discussed ahead.

The Last of Us Part 2 divided fans with its gruesome beginning. We were introduced to a new character called Abby, who was on the hunt for revenge following the murder of her father, a member of the Fireflies. She killed Joel in cold blood, leading Ellie on her own path of vengeance. It is this part of the journey that we should expect to see when The Last of Us Season 2 debuts.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast and new characters

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Both Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will return as Ellie and Joel respectively in The Last of Us Season 2. Gabriel Luna is also expected to reprise his role as Joel’s brother, Tommy.

A whole bunch of new characters, including romantic interest and close companion of Ellie, Dina, as well as the aforementioned Abby and her friends Nora, Lev, Yara, Mel, Owen, Jordan, Nick, and Manny are expected to be cast. The Fireflies aren’t the only group formed out of the ashes of this post-apocalyptic world, as Season 2 will likely introduce the Seraphites. No official casting details for any of these new roles has yet been revealed.