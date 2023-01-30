Dead Space Remake Mods: Will There Be Any Mods?

If you’ve searched for Dead Space Remake mods, you’ll notice there aren’t any yet. PC gamers are used to most AAA games receiving mods almost immediately after release, so what’s up? Even though it’s only been out a few days, some players wonder if there will ever be mods for the game. We’ll take a look at the situation below.

Will Dead Space Remake get mods?

Dead Space Remake will likely get mods soon enough. However, it runs on the Frostbite engine, which doesn’t officially support mods. So, we’ll see the mod scene develop around the game more slowly than if it were running on Unreal Engine, Unity, or more open engines.

However, barring any significant changes to Frostbite, at least some modding should be possible. Both Dragon Age: Inquisition and Star Wars Battlefront 2, which also run on Frostbite, have thousands of them listed on Nexus Mods. There does seem to be a catch, though.

Most of the mods available for the two games above are texture, model, and stat modifications. Nothing that fundamentally changes gameplay systems like Mass Effect 3’s Expanded Galaxy Mod is available for either of them.

So, when it comes to Dead Space Remake, you can expect mods that change Issac’s model, for example. However, don’t count on there being totally new weapons, enemies, or locations being added.