Xbox Lunar Shift Special Edition Controller Released Today

Microsoft has released yet another limited edition Xbox controller variant today. The Lunar Shift special edition controller is the second in the Shift series. Those who like their accessories will be happy to know the controller can also be purchased with the brand new Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift.

An Xbox controller inspired by the moon

The Xbox Lunar Shift special edition controller is “inspired by fantastical gaming worlds and brings us to new heights beyond Earth’s orbit”. While starting with a silvery color meant to represent the aura of the moon, the controller will turn to gold if the light hits it at the right angle. The controller also comes with rubberized gray and black swirl grips, a hybrid d-pad, and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case.

Available now from the Xbox Store, the controller costs $69.99. To accompany the controller, Razer has created a Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Lunar Shift that comes with the same color scheme as the controller; this will cost $49.99 from the Razer store.

This controller is the second in the Shift series after the release of the Xbox Aqua Shift special edition controller back in August last year. It follows on from the release of the Mineral Camo controller released just a couple of weeks ago.