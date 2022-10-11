Meta Quest 2 Xbox Controller Native Support Announced With Cloud Gaming

While Meta Quest 2 Xbox controller support currently requires the headset to be linked to a PC, native support for an Xbox controller has been announced at the latest Meta Connect event. That’s right, you won’t need to fiddle around with the Quest 2 controllers anymore if you don’t want to. Some time in the future, you will able to connect an Xbox controller to the VR headset.

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass coming to Meta Quest 2

As revealed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be arriving in the Meta Quest Store. The release date for this is still unknown, but when it arrives, Meta Quest 2 will be able to stream all of the console games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that are compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Nadella has further confirmed Xbox controller support at Meta Connect:

“You’ll be able to play 2D games with your Xbox controller projected on a massive screen on Quest.”

This burgeoning partnership between Meta and Microsoft seeks to take advantage of the coming absence of Google Stadia, whose services will be ending in January 2022. Both companies will continue to work on integrating the Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 apps on the Quest platform.