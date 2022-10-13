MultiVersus Halloween Skins Take 50 Hours to Unlock

The latest MultiVersus limited-time event launched yesterday, October 12. The problem is that the MultiVersus Halloween Skins take an extraordinary amount of time to unlock and this is causing plenty of controversy amongst players.

How to unlock the MultiVersus Halloween skins

The Halloween event has introduced seven limited-time skins. Five of those skins — Frankenstein Iron Giant, Black Lantern Superman, Witch Velma, Black Lantern Wonder Woman, and Vampire Tom & Jerry — can be purchased immediately for a total of 7,800 Gleamium, but the remaining two MultiVersus Halloween skins must be unlocked through the event’s candy currency.

The Mummy Reindog and Calico Cake costumes cost 15,000 candy between them. If players also want the Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon and Jack-O-Lantern Sticker, it will cost a total of 15,800 candy. The problems start with the amount of candy players earn in a match. This can be increased by playing matches using any of the seven Halloween skins, as well as Combat Stripe and Combat Gizmo, but the rewards are still extremely low:

Singles/FFA Win Singles/FFA Loss Without Halloween Costume 20 Candy 10 Candy With Halloween Costume 40 Candy 20 Candy

Team Win Team Loss Without Halloween Costumes 20 Candy 10 Candy One Player in Halloween Costume 40 Candy 20 Candy Both Players in Halloween Costume 60 Candy 40 Candy

Assuming a player spends 800 Gleamium on a Halloween costume (the cheapest option) and finds a teammate who has done the same, it will take a minimum of 250 matches (all wins) to earn enough candy to unlock both MultiVersus Halloween skins. At an average of 3 minutes per match, this is 12.5 hours gameplay. Staunch free-to-play players are looking at a minimum of 375 matches (all wins with a teammate in a Halloween costume) with a playtime of 18.75 hours.

Realistically players aren’t going to win all of their matches, nor find the ideal teammate. A 50/50 win/loss split would be 15 hours for two players in Halloween costumes, 25 hours for a free-to-play player with a Halloween-themed teammate, and a massive 50 hours for a free-to-play player trying to solo the whole thing.

Players have until November 15 to earn these costumes, giving you 34 days to spread out the matches. For free-to-play players, this is just under 90 minutes of gameplay per day, a time commitment that many can’t afford. So far, Player First Games has not made any comment on whether they will be changing the candy payouts.