New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bellibolt Screenshots and Abilities Revealed

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bellibolt screenshots have been revealed, showing off the brand new Electric-type and Iono Partner Pokemon, including their abilities.

Here are new Pokemon Bellibolt’s abilities

Bellibolt was introduced today in a Pokemon presentation, showing off the brand-new addition to the Nintendo franchise. After its reveal, a press release has expanded on more details regarding the creature, along with including some screenshots of it in the upcoming game’s world.

Bellibolt’s description and abilities can be read below:

Bellibolt​

Bellibolt expands and contracts its elastic body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. The huge amount of electricity generated this way is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.​ Its actual eyes are adorably small and round.



Bellibolt’s Ability, Electromorphosis, is appearing for the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Bellibolt becomes charged when hit by an attack, boosting the power of the next Electric-type move it uses.

Category: EleFrog Pokémon​

Type: Electric​

Height: 3’11” (1.2 m)

Weight: 249.1 lbs. (113.0 kg)

Ability: Electromorphosis / Static

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bellibolt screenshots

The new screenshots show Bellibolt in action, wandering the game’s open-world and battling alongside trainer Iono. There’s a glimpse of its elasticity mentioned in its abilities, though we don’t see any of their moves in full swing.

Bellibolt and Iono will be found in one of the Paldea region’s prominent cities, with players taking on the Gym Leader of Levincia in which they’ll presumably come up against Bellibolt, too. Iono is a streamer and influencer as well as a Gym Leader, explaining away her bright and sparky personality — a perfect match for Bellibolt’s electric-based attacks.

And here are the new screenshots:

Bellibolt will be available to fight and capture when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.