Dead Space Remake Changes Include Tough Decisions and Extra Gameplay

When Motive Studios brings its version of Dead Space onto modern devices, it will come with plenty of upgrades that will make it worthy of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and high-end PCs. Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Tim Turi has now given us a rundown of all of the major Dead Space Remake changes players can expect when the game launches in January.

There are more than graphics changes in Dead Space Remake

Some of the more obvious Dead Space Remake changes will be in the graphics upgrades the game is receiving, but there are plenty of gameplay changes too. This is everything Turi noted from Chapters 1 to 3 of the game alone, both new features and those that have been enhanced:

New gameplay features

Isaac is a voiced character

No loading sequences

Freedom to float in 360 degrees in zero gravity sections

Some scenarios play out differently with Isaac in much closer proximity to the action

Circuit Breaker mechanic where players need to reroute power and must make the tough decision between darkness or turning off the oxygen supply

More vivid lighting and visual effects for big moments

More incentives to explore, including locked doors, loot containers, and side quests to encourage players to return to areas

New weapon upgrades for Plasma Cutter, Pulse Rifle, and more

Enhancements

Enhanced visuals, including the UI now in 4K

Small story beats like Isaac building his Plasma Cutter out of composite parts at a workbench that add more detail and immersion

Smoother combat

Players will be able to try all of these features for themselves when Dead Space Remake is released on January 27, 2023.