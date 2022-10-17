E3 2024 and 2025 Dates Revealed

The E3 2024 and E3 2025 dates have been revealed, with the video game expo returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center for two in-person events. This follows two years of cancellations for the show, with it set to officially return in 2023.

E3 2024 and 2025 were confirmed in a meeting packet from the Los Angeles Board of City Tourism Commissioners (via ResetEra), which deals with tourism-focused events taking place in the city. In the packet, there’s information about both the upcoming E3 events, revealing that they’ll return to the L.A. Convention Center (via PlayStation LifeStyle), along with providing their predicted attendance and the dates on which both events are set to take place.

E3 2024 will take place on June 11, 2024, while E3 2025 is set to take place on June 3, 2025.

The predicted number of attendees is 68,400. This would be a marginal increase over the 66,100 attendees who made their way to the L.A. Convention Center in E3 2019, though lower than the 69,200 who entered its halls in 2018.

With these future events having yet to be formally announced by E3 organizers the Entertainment Software Association, we don’t know what exactly they will entail nor which publishers and developers will make the journey to L.A. to show their wares. Regardless, it’s good to know that gaming’s largest expo is here to stay.