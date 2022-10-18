Xbox Elite Series 2 Design Lab Controller Price Revealed

At long last, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is available now in Xbox Design Lab, allowing players to customize nearly every component of the peripheral. It’s a feature that fans have been asking for since the release of the controller in 2019. The price for this customized controller starts at $149.99, which is right between the lower-cost Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller in white at $129.99 and the standard version of the controller which costs $179.99.

Xbox Elite Series 2 customizable options for Xbox Design Lab

Here is a short list of options that you can change for the controller through Xbox Design Lab:

Body – Color

Back – Color

Bumpers & Triggers – Color

D-Pad – Faceted or Cross Style, Color

Thumbsticks – Base Color (Metallic), Topper Color, Ring Color

ABXY Buttons – Colors on Black

View, Menu, Share Buttons – Color

Engraving – Adds personalized engraved message for up to 16 characters (costs an additional $9.99)

Xbox has announced that the ability to change the color of the thumbstick base and ring is new here. It also suggests that, once you’re done customizing the controller, you download the Xbox Accessories app so that you can change the color of the Xbox button light to match your chosen color scheme.

If you want more components for swapping, you can purchase Elite Accessory Pack a la carte, or buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with all the extra components for $209.99.