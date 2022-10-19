Silent Hill Transmission’s List of Game Reveals Leaked

Silent Hill Transmission‘s list of game reveals has seemingly been leaked by its own YouTube tags, with a number of new announcements being found in the extracted tags for the upcoming event. This includes a Silent Hill 2 remake, an unannounced game titled Silent Hill: Ascension, and the upcoming film Return to Silent Hill.

What are the Silent Hill Transmission game reveals?

Konami posted a video that will eventually contain the Silent Hill Transmission stream to YouTube today, with a ResetEra user finding that by extracting the tags, a number of details were seemingly revealed about the upcoming presentation.

The extracted tags, as also verified by GameRevolution, are as follows:

KONAMI

SILENT HILL 2

SILENT HILL

PlayStation

Steam

SILENT HILL Transmission

SILENT HILL f

Ascension

SILENT HILL: Ascension

Return to SILENT HILL

Teaser Trailer

Interview

The above seems to imply that there will be news regarding a Silent Hill 2 remake and potentially a remake of the first game in the series, along with an as-yet-unrevealed project called Silent Hill: Ascension, while the confirmed movie reboot Return to Silent Hill — potentially starring Elijah Wood — will also feature. It’s unclear what ‘SILENT HILL f’ will be in relation to, though it’s interesting to note that only Steam and PlayStation are included in the tags (via PlayStation LifeStyle). This could mean that the new game and remake(s) will only be available on PlayStation consoles and won’t be released on Xbox.