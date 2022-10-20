Final Fantasy XVI Ambition Trailer Reveals More Story, Eikons and Dominants

The latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer moves away from the game’s action and focuses on an in-depth look at the world, lore, and characters, especially the Eikons and the Dominants. Not all is as it seems in the world of Valisthea, and it will seemingly be up to Clive, Joshua, and Jill to fix things.

What are FF XVI Eikons and Dominants?

The world of Valisthea is divided into six factions: the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, the Kingdom of Waloed, the Dhalmekian Republic, the Iron Kingdom, and the Crystalline Dominion. Each faction has an Eikon, a monster that can be summoned and controlled by a single person called a Dominant. Joshua has already been revealed as the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of the Rosaria, but now we know more of these.

The Holy Empire of Sanbreque has an Eikon called Bahamut, King of Dragons. The Dominant for Bahamut is Dion Lesage, the Crown prince of Sanbreque and leader of the dragoons, a feared order of the knights. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Waloed has an Eikon called Odin, Warden of Darkness. His Dominant is Barnabas Tharmr, the leader of Waloed. The Eikon in the Dhalmekian Republic is Titan, whose Dominant is Permanent Economic Adviser Hugo Kupka. What other Eikons and Dominants can you spot in the Final Fantasy XVI trailer?