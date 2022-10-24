New Square Enix ‘Symbiogenesis’ Trademark Points to Possible Parasite Eve Remake or Reboot

Square Enix recently filed a trademark for “Symbiogenesis” in Japan, which indicates it might be the name of an upcoming title. Though it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with a Parasite Eve remake or reboot at first glance, the definition immediately brings the franchise to mind.

Symbiogenesis trademark might herald the return of Parasite Eve

A Parasite Eve remake or reboot is overdue. The last entry in the series was 2010’s The 3rd Birthday which was widely panned. Despite this, the first two games are remembered fondly, and fans have hoped they’d get revisited after the success of the Resident Evil remakes.

This newly trademarked name might indicate that Square Enix is finally returning to the series. Symbiogenesis is a widely accepted evolutionary theory of the origin of eukaryotic cells, including Mitochondria. It posits that several of the cell’s organelles originated as independent organisms that merged into a symbiotic relationship. The plot of Parasite Eve centers around a woman being possessed by the newly awakened consciousness of her Mitochondria, which intends to destroy humanity by making their Mitochondria “awaken.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have any further information about Symbiogenesis. So, it could be a remake, reboot, or a fourth game in the series. We’re betting on the first or second choice. However, it’s been a long time since the original game came out, so we see it getting a fresh start.