Cult of the Lamb Blood Moon Festival Update Released Today, End Date Announced

It’s almost Halloween, and what better way to celebrate the holiday with the Cult of the Lamb Blood Moon Festival which arrives as an update today. Open only for a limited time, the event’s end time will be November 20. This will give you cult leaders (even you beginners out there) about a month to complete and unlock the various seasonal objectives before the event ends. It sadly doesn’t have a new dungeon, but at least there’s a new ritual you can perform.

Cult of the Lamb Blood Moon Festival list of additions

New Blood Moon Ritual. This will require players to collect 40 pumpkins, a new resource for the event, to activate the ritual. It will conjure a Blood Moon in the sky that will “illuminate the dead” and will last for 3 days.

3 new Follower forms that can be unlocked.

4 new Base Decorations to unlock.

New music.

According to the Blood Moon Festival update trailer by Massive Monster (posted above), the Blood Moon ritual will raise former members of your cult. You can catch these ghosts of dead followers who are wandering around your village. Capturing them will then unlock new follower forms, which mainly means additional demonic horns and upside-down stars, as well as darkly-themed decorations.

The Blood Moon Festival update is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We gave Cult of the Lamb a demonic 9/10 in our review.